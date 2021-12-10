Dry morning, watch for rain moving in this afternoon, wintry mix farther north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into eastern Iowa today. The entire morning still looks dry and we’ll be expecting some rain to develop across much of the area this afternoon. Farther north, this will likely be a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow with just plain rain elsewhere. Tonight, the cold front blows through and anything that’s wet will freeze up, hence the Winter Weather Advisory that’s been issued for Cedar Rapids and points north. While snow amounts will remain very low across much of the area, the quick temperature drop will probably lead to some icing of area roads overnight. Whatever precipitation is left tomorrow morning will exit quickly with the sunshine returning for the afternoon. Next week, mark Wednesday down as the warmest of the bunch when record highs are likely across the entire area. Have a great and safe weekend!

