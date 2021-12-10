Dead mountain lion found in Poweshiek County

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - Wildlife officials say deer hunters found a dead mountain lion with a broken snare around its neck in east-central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the nearly 120-pound cat was found Tuesday in Poweshiek County by a group of hunters.

Department wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer told the Des Moines Register that the agency will conduct tests on the carcass to try to get more information on the mountain lion’s background.

Confirmed mountain lion sightings in Iowa are rare.

