Construction ready to begin on the Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After many years of planning, construction is set to begin on a new mixed-income, multifamily housing property that will add 224 new units of housing to the downtown area.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set to kick off construction in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE, Wednesday, December 15th with city leaders and developers.

The new $49 million property will encompass the entire city block across the street from the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

