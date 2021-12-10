Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Construction ready to begin on the Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After many years of planning, construction is set to begin on a new mixed-income, multifamily housing property that will add 224 new units of housing to the downtown area.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set to kick off construction in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE, Wednesday, December 15th with city leaders and developers.

The new $49 million property will encompass the entire city block across the street from the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Prison Inmate Warren Nutter Dies
Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies
Snowfall forecast issued at 4 p.m. on 12/9/2021 for approaching winter storm
Impactful winter storm expected for Northern Iowa on Friday
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa

Latest News

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Iowa.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Iowa
An Iowa organization is teaming up with State Senator Zach Nunn to update Iowa's stalking laws.
Iowa organization teams up with state senator to update stalking laws
With winter weather on the way, auto mechanics want you to prepare before it snows.
Iowa mechanics make recommendations for preparing vehicles for winter
After numerous delays, including the pandemic, a highly anticipated game is out for store...
Highly anticipated Halo Infinite releases to strong reviews after numerous delays
A key inflation measure rose to a 39-year high last month.
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982