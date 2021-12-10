Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Community School District to allow volunteers, visitors in buildings again in January

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers and visitors will be allowed to enter all Cedar Rapids Community School District buildings beginning on Jan. 3.

The district made the announcement on Friday, saying volunteers will be able to participate in volunteer activities and visitors will be allowed into buildings during respective school hours.

The district noted that masks will still be required for both volunteers and visitors.

The district stopped allowing parent visitors and volunteers during the 2020-2021 school year as part of its coronavirus protocols meant to prevent the spread of the virus. Those protocols carried over into this school year.

Volunteers will have to complete a volunteer application, found here.

