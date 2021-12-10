Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Armed robbery at North Liberty liquor store

Police say the suspect fled south on foot and then west from the business.
Police say the suspect fled south on foot and then west from the business.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Johncy’s Liquor Store Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:18 pm, authorities say a suspect who was described as a 6 foot tall black male in his 20s with short braids/dreads, wearing a black coat and black stocking hat, displayed a handgun, and robbed the liquor store. Police say the suspect fled south on foot and then west from the business.

If anyone has exterior surveillance cameras nearby, they are encouraged to review their videos from about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 and contact the North Liberty Police Department by phone at (319) 626-5724.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the incident. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at (319) 358-TIPS (8477).

All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Prison Inmate Warren Nutter Dies
Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies
Snowfall forecast issued at 4 p.m. on 12/9/2021 for approaching winter storm
Impactful winter storm expected for Northern Iowa on Friday
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa

Latest News

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center,...
Iowa RB Tyler Goodson will declare for NFL draft, skip bowl
After numerous delays, including the pandemic, a highly anticipated game is out for store...
Highly anticipated Halo Infinite releases to strong reviews after numerous delays
Amber Horton from Corridor Kitchens joins us to talk about some last minute DIY Projects before...
Corridor Kitchens gives advice for last minute DIY projects before holidays
A key inflation measure rose to a 39-year high last month.
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982