Armed robbery at North Liberty liquor store

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Johncy’s Liquor Store Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:18 pm, authorities say a suspect who was described as a 6 foot tall black male in his 20s with short braids/dreads, wearing a black coat and black stocking hat, displayed a handgun, and robbed the liquor store. Police say the suspect fled south on foot and then west from the business.

If anyone has exterior surveillance cameras nearby, they are encouraged to review their videos from about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 and contact the North Liberty Police Department by phone at (319) 626-5724.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the incident. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at (319) 358-TIPS (8477).

All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

