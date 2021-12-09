Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman faces arson charges for Dubuque hotel fire, people displaced

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police say a woman faces an arson charge after a fire at a hotel.

The Dubuque Fire Department says they responded to the fire at the Canfield Hotel on 4th Street in downtown at 8:25 Wednesday night. Firefighters put out flames in a room on the 4th floor as well as in the hallway. But they say smoke damaged both the 4th and 5th floors of the building.

The Fire Department says first responders took one person to the hospital. The department could not tell TV9 what type of injuries the person suffered, nor the extent, but said the person was conscious when they went to the hospital.

Police say officers arrested the woman facing charges in this case near the hotel. They did not give her identity, nor any specifics related to the arson charge.

The Fire Department says hotel owners are working with the Red Cross to help anyone displaced by the fire.

The Dubuque Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter for men in Dubuque, tells TV9 some of the people staying at the hotel were men who used to live at the mission. The mission says they picked those men up to also help give them shelter.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman
(Source: AP)
Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation
A Des Moines Police officer and a suspect are recovering this morning after police say a...
Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase