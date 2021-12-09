Woman faces arson charges for Dubuque hotel fire, people displaced

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police say a woman faces an arson charge after a fire at a hotel.

The Dubuque Fire Department says they responded to the fire at the Canfield Hotel on 4th Street in downtown at 8:25 Wednesday night. Firefighters put out flames in a room on the 4th floor as well as in the hallway. But they say smoke damaged both the 4th and 5th floors of the building.

The Fire Department says first responders took one person to the hospital. The department could not tell TV9 what type of injuries the person suffered, nor the extent, but said the person was conscious when they went to the hospital.

Police say officers arrested the woman facing charges in this case near the hotel. They did not give her identity, nor any specifics related to the arson charge.

The Fire Department says hotel owners are working with the Red Cross to help anyone displaced by the fire.

The Dubuque Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter for men in Dubuque, tells TV9 some of the people staying at the hotel were men who used to live at the mission. The mission says they picked those men up to also help give them shelter.

