Woman charged in connection to 2019 Cedar Falls murder case

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 22-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to a 2019 Cedar Falls Murder.

Court documents show McKayla Ryan admitted to driving three men to and from a botched robbery that ended with the death of 24-year-old Grant Saul.

Ryan is charged with 1st degree robbery.

Keyon Roby, 20, and James Buls, 22, were charged last month with 1st degree murder in Saul’s death.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Main Street, between First and Second, in downtown Cedar Falls. Court documents claim the shooting happened after a botched drug deal for cocaine.

Police found the body of 24-year-old Grant Saul inside his second-floor apartment, above a restaurant.

