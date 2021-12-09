Show You Care
Westbound and Eastbound closures tonight on I-80 for 80/380 reconstruction

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re planning on traveling on I-80 tonight, you may want to factor in some extra driving time.

Starting at 11:00 pm tonight through 5:00 am Friday morning, traffic will be detoured for both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80 near the I-380 intersection.

Eastbound traffic will detour to Highway 218 southbound Exit 93 Melrose Avenue, while Westbound traffic will detour to I-380 northbound Exit 2 W Forevergreen Rd.

