Vehicle fire in Linn County destroys garage

Fire at 1796 Timber Ridge Dr in Linn County(PHOTO: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1700 block of Timber Ridge Dr that spread to a structure at about 2:40 pm Thursday, December 9th.

Upon arrival, responders discovered that a Dodge truck had caught fire in the driveway and spread to the garage of the residence. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before damaging the entire house.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured responding to it. The cause of the fire is believed to be a mechanical issue with the truck.

The vehicle was a total loss.

