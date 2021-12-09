Two Wintry Weather Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front approaches the state bringing the possibility of some rain and snow showers. This will occur overnight into the early morning and remain very light. Impacts also look to stay minimal. A more potent winter storm heads out of the Plains. A wintry mix moves into Eastern Iowa on Friday. This could cause travel issues on Saturday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted from the Plains into the Upper Midwest. Right now it looks like the best chance of heavier accumulating snow will be in our northwest zone. Have a great night!

