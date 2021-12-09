Two teenagers killed in accident in Marion County, Iowa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Two teenagers are dead following an accident in Marion County, Iowa on Tuesday, December 7.

The girls were traveling north on 80th Avenue just before 10 pm near Melcher, Iowa when the vehicle crested a hill and started toward a ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol report says the vehicle entered the ditch where it rolled and threw the girls from the vehicle.

Police say Grace Deheer and Angelina Clark, both 16 and from Melcher died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.