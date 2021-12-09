Two Des Moines police officers credited for saving homeless woman’s life

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines family is crediting two of the city’s police officers with saving their loved one’s life.

On Nov. 12, officers found Shannon Bartel, who was homeless and high on drugs, walking along a road.

Family said the woman gave officers a random address.

Instead of dropping the woman off there alone, family said Senior Officers Andy Long and Blake Wilkinson worked to find Heather Nell’s phone number.

“There is a difference between doing your job and caring about doing your job right. So what really touched me was that officer could have just left her where she said she wanted to go, but he didn’t,” Nell said.

Nell said that act saved her sister’s life.

She shared what happened on Facebook, and the post has been viewed by thousands.

Her sister is now at MercyOne and recovering from her addiction.

