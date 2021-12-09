Two Black Hawk County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles hit while responding to crashes

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to use caution Thursday morning after precipitation left rural roadways slick.

The sheriff’s office reports two of its patrol vehicles were struck while investigating accidents early in the morning.

“The roads are very slippery this morning, the rural roadways are up to 100% ice covered,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “If you have the option to stay home, we encourage you to do so.”

The sheriff’s office did not report any injuries in these crashes.

