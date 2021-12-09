Trinity Muscatine Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 Saturday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids ages five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic on Saturday at Trinity Muscatine Public Health, 1609 Cedar Street in Muscatine.

The vaccinations are free, but by appointment only. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling Trinity Muscatine Public Health at 563-263-0122.

The clinic is a collaboration between Trinity Muscatine Public Health, United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine Community School District.

