Trees Forever reveal Releaf Cedar Rapids plan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The plan to replant and regrow trees lost in Cedar Rapids in the August 2020 derecho was revealed on Thursday.

Releaf Cedar Rapids is a 10-year plan that details the replanting effort by community members and public or private companies to regrow trees lost in the city, and to address climate concerns while preserving character in our neighborhoods.

“ReLeaf Cedar Rapids a transformational opportunity for this community,” said Shannon Ramsay, Trees Forever Founder, and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids plan director. “The derecho forced us to think about how important trees are for us as individuals and for this community. We now have the rare opportunity to reshape the future when it comes to our community’s tree canopy. And that future isn’t as far off as people might think. We’ll see a visible difference across the community within five years. That’s really exciting.”

While the plan focuses on replanting trees in city parks and along city streets, roughly 85% of the trees lost were on private land, and the plan hopes to address and help both public and private spaces with this initiative.

The public effort includes having 34,227 street trees and 8,275 park trees being planted. The private effort includes tree adoption events, deployment of trained volunteers who organize and help with tree planting, and helpful guides to identifying the right place and right kind of tree to plant and grow.

“This plan represents an enormous effort, said Jeff Speck, an internationally recognized city planner who is working with the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids team. “I believe the August 2020 derecho was an unprecedented event. We are not aware of any storm in modern history that has destroyed a sizeable community’s tree canopy to such an extent. Therefore, an unprecedented response is required with an aggressive and transformational approach over the next ten years.”

All in all the plan is estimated to cost $3.7 million per year. You can read more about the plan here.

