Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Trees Forever reveal Releaf Cedar Rapids plan

The public effort includes having 34,227 street trees and 8,275 park trees being planted.
The public effort includes having 34,227 street trees and 8,275 park trees being planted.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The plan to replant and regrow trees lost in Cedar Rapids in the August 2020 derecho was revealed on Thursday.

Releaf Cedar Rapids is a 10-year plan that details the replanting effort by community members and public or private companies to regrow trees lost in the city, and to address climate concerns while preserving character in our neighborhoods.

“ReLeaf Cedar Rapids a transformational opportunity for this community,” said Shannon Ramsay, Trees Forever Founder, and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids plan director. “The derecho forced us to think about how important trees are for us as individuals and for this community. We now have the rare opportunity to reshape the future when it comes to our community’s tree canopy. And that future isn’t as far off as people might think. We’ll see a visible difference across the community within five years. That’s really exciting.”

While the plan focuses on replanting trees in city parks and along city streets, roughly 85% of the trees lost were on private land, and the plan hopes to address and help both public and private spaces with this initiative.

The public effort includes having 34,227 street trees and 8,275 park trees being planted. The private effort includes tree adoption events, deployment of trained volunteers who organize and help with tree planting, and helpful guides to identifying the right place and right kind of tree to plant and grow.

“This plan represents an enormous effort, said Jeff Speck, an internationally recognized city planner who is working with the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids team. “I believe the August 2020 derecho was an unprecedented event. We are not aware of any storm in modern history that has destroyed a sizeable community’s tree canopy to such an extent. Therefore, an unprecedented response is required with an aggressive and transformational approach over the next ten years.”

All in all the plan is estimated to cost $3.7 million per year. You can read more about the plan here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman

Latest News

Rain begins south of I-80 Friday afternoon, but chances to snow as it pushes into northern Iowa.
Impactful Winter Storm Expected for Northern Iowa on Friday
Emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Canfield Hotel in downtown Dubuque Wednesday...
Five Flags Center to serve as emergency shelter for Canfield Hotel fire victims
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Judge denies Drew Blahnik’s request for a new trial
Prison Inmate Warren Nutter Dies
Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies