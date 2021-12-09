Show You Care
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the teens charged with killing a Spanish teacher in Farifield wants to be tried as a juvenile.

Lawyers for 16-year-old Willard Miller filed the motion. Miller faces first degree murder charges as an adult.

The other teen charged in the teacher’s death, 16-year-old, Jeremy Goodale, faces the same charges.

Miller and Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber. Graber’s remains were found in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, after she was reported missing earlier that day.

Both teens have pleaded not guilty. A motive is not yet clear.

According to court documents, Miller’s lawyers argue he is too young and has no criminal history.

There is no hearing set on this request.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

