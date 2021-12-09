Show You Care
Suspect arrested in Dubuque hotel arson for setting fire with divorce papers

Crystal Farrell
Crystal Farrell(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - 42-year-old Crystal Farrell was arrested for first-degree arson in regards to the Canfield Hotel fire in Dubuque Wednesday night.

Reports say that Farrell approached an officer on the scene and stated that she set the fire with her divorce paperwork. She claims that she yelled throughout the hotel that she was going to do this and called the fire department herself to warn them that she was setting fire to the documents on her hotel bed.

Farrell stated to authorities that she had been living at the hotel for about two and a half months and that the voices in her head told her to start the fire.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on December 17th at 10:50 AM at the Dubuque County Courthouse,

Her bond is currently set at $25,000.

