Peosta second-graders catch up on reading proficiency while bringing Holiday cheer to families in need

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Cassie Cate’s second grade students at Peosta Elementary School just finished participating in her first ever Read-A-Thon. Her students read more than 10,000 minutes in a month and raised more than $700.

”I was inspired by my mother who was a former teacher, and she used to raise money to buy Angel Tree gifts with her class,” Cate explained.

The money they raised will go towards purchasing gifts for families in need at the school. So far, they have purchased two bikes and two scooters for one of those families.

The Read-A-Thon, however, also did a lot for the students themselves.

”Reading is absolutely critical, and these kids missed almost half of their kindergarten year when the pandemic started,” Cate mentioned. “So they had a lot of ground to make up.”

School principal Melissa O’Brien said second grade is the grade they have been monitoring closely since the start of the pandemic.

”They seem to have, across the district, across the state in our state testing, have come in lower than typically,” she added. O’Brien said this grade averaged the lowest in reading proficiency out of all grades in school.

Students within the Western Dubuque School District went fully online for the last trimester of the 2019-2020 school year. Then, for the following school year, they came back fully in-person four days a week initially.

O’Brien said, however, initiatives like Mrs. Cate’s help children catch up on their reading by giving them an incentive.

”We know volume matters,” she explained. “How much you read is very related to how well you will achieve, so you can tell kids to read at night, read 20 minutes, but sometimes just extra motivation is helpful to doing that.”

Mrs. Cate added that, in just one month, she has already noticed a big difference in her students.

”I have seen so much growth,” she said. “At the beginning of the year their parents would contact me and say ‘We are really struggling, they do not want to read at night’ to when I ask them ‘What are you going home to do tonight?’ and they tell me ‘I am going to read’ and that just warms my heart.”

The group of second-graders will complete another reading proficiency test in January.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.