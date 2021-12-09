Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
Bipartisan bill looks to address supply chain shortage, create jobs
School districts commonly let staff members under investigation resign, hide accusation history...
School districts commonly let staff members under investigation resign, hide accusation history from future employer