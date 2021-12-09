Longest serving inmate in Iowa dies

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - Warren John Nutter was pronounced dead at the age of 84 due to natural causes on Wednesday. Nutter had been living in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary where he had been housed due to chronic illness.

Nutter had been serving a life sentence for murdering a police officer in 1956. Nutter was 18 when he murdered officer Harold Pearce in Independence. He had been scheduled to be executed by hanging, but the governor of Iowa commuted his sentence to life in prison.

Nutter served for 62 years in prison making him the longest-serving inmate in Iowa and the fifth-longest in the country.

