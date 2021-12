Judge denies Drew Blahnik’s request for a new trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Judge Christopher Bruns has denied Drew Blahnik’s request for a new trial. A jury convicted Blahnik of Second Degree Murder in July for the 2018 stabbing death of Christopher Bagley.

Last week Blahnik’s defense team made their argument for a new trial, claiming juror bias.

With the motion denied, Blahnik will be sentenced on December 17th.

