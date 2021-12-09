Show You Care
Joens sisters lead No. 15 Iowa State women over No. 12 Iowa

Iowa State players celebrate after beating Iowa 77-70 during an NCAA basketball game on...
Iowa State players celebrate after beating Iowa 77-70 during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - The Joens sisters, Ashley and Aubrey, each had a double-double for the second game in a row and No. 15 Iowa State edged No. 12 Iowa 77-70 to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

The game, a first when both were ranked in the top 15, wasn’t decided until Ashley Joens made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds.

It was billed as a battle between senior Ashley Joens, who moved up to third on the Cyclones career list with 1,888 points, and Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring last season at 26.6 points.

Ashley Joens, a native of Iowa City, the home of Iowa, had 26 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a steal.

Clark, from West DeMoines, had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

