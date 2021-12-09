Show You Care
Iowa COVID surge sends hospitalizations to highest in a year

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hospitalizations reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health increased Wednesday as the state continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases, leading to more people being treated in hospitals, higher numbers in intensive care and more deaths.

Hospitalizations increased 7.5 percent from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care, up 14 percent.

The number of hospitalized patients is the highest since Dec. 14, 2020, and the ICU census is the highest in a year. Seven unvaccinated children age 11 or younger are hospitalized, and the state reports 6 percent of children age 5 to 11 in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

The state also reported an additional 105 COVID-19 deaths, which raises the state total to 7,550 deaths.

