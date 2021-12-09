Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist facilities as COVID cases surge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa is contracting 100 traveling health care professionals, including nurses and respiratory therapists, to assist as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.

The nurses will provide support at 17 health care facilities across the state, including facilities in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo.

The state said the extra help will enhance capacity and reduce wait times at emergency rooms.

It comes as Iowa health officials are seeing a surge of new COVID-19 patients.

According to the latest data, as of Tuesday, 777 people were in the hospital with the virus.

That’s the most patients in the last year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.