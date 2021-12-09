Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist facilities as COVID cases surge

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa is contracting 100 traveling health care professionals, including nurses and respiratory therapists, to assist as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.

The nurses will provide support at 17 health care facilities across the state, including facilities in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo.

The state said the extra help will enhance capacity and reduce wait times at emergency rooms.

It comes as Iowa health officials are seeing a surge of new COVID-19 patients.

According to the latest data, as of Tuesday, 777 people were in the hospital with the virus.

That’s the most patients in the last year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
(Source: AP)
Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues

Latest News

The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
Iowa COVID surge sends hospitalizations to highest in a year
The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron