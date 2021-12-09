Iowa City Community School District adds day off for Lunar New Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Year after year, the Iowa City Community School District has been asked to further recognize different cultures.

“Working with them to identify what an important day would be, and then working to create some space in our calendar when we can have a day away from school for our students and staff,” said Superintendent Matt Degner.

In the last eight months the district has added three new holidays - Yom Kippur, a Jewish holiday, and Eid al-Fitr which is a Muslim holiday.

The newest is a day off in January will recognize Lunar New Year, celebrated largely by the Asian community.

“What we’ve been tasked with doing is making sure all of our students are seen and heard and all of the cultures we represent are seen and heard and so they’ve been really appreciative of the efforts to do that,” said Degner.

Many from the Iowa City Area Chinese Association made this happen by reaching out and requesting the holiday be honored.

Now that it is, Co-Chair Suyun Ma Channon said in a statement sent to TV-9, “We are proud members of this diverse and inclusive school district community. Being able to take a day off to celebrate the largest holiday of our culture means a lot to us.”

Channon went on to say, “This initiative is not just about further embracing diversity within our local schools; it is also about how we are shaping global-minded leaders for our future.”

The day off will be on Mondays in the fourth week of January. The new last day of the school year is June 6th.

