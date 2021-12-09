Impactful Winter Storm Expected for Northern Iowa on Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A chance of impactful wintry weather remains in the forecast as we approach the weekend.

While things start off quiet early Friday, look for a low pressure system to advance into the region by Friday afternoon into Friday night. This looks to bring a variety of precipitation from heavy snow in the north to rain in the south.

Rain begins south of I-80 Friday afternoon, but chances to snow as it pushes into northern Iowa. (KCRG)

Rain showers begin south of I-80 through the afternoon as a warm front lifts north across eastern Iowa. By mid-afternoon, as rain continues to push north through the Highway 20 corridor, it will begin to change over to mixed precipitation with some sleet or freezing rain possible. This mixed precipitation continues through late afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of Highway 20. Precipitation continues to slowly transition over with light to moderate snow possible for many north of I-80 by early Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect midday Friday, lasting through early Saturday for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Chickasaw, Butler, Grundy, and Bremer counties in the TV9 viewing area with a Winter Storm Warning in place just north and west. These areas could see 2-5″ of wet, heavy snow with the highest totals farther to the north and west, closer to the Winter Storm Warning area. A light glaze of ice is also possible.

Wet, heavy snow is possible in far northern Iowa where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. (KCRG)

The heaviest snow will fall in far northern Iowa. Look for 2-5″ of snow in counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory in far northern Iowa. To the south of this, up to two inches of snow is possible, mainly falling early Saturday morning. This includes areas in and around Waterloo, Prairie du Chien, Manchester, and Dubuque. Amounts closer to a trace to 1″ are possible in Cedar Rapids, Tama, and Maquoketa where mixed precipitation will eat away at the chance for higher snow totals. Most areas south of I-80 will see rain or a wintry mix with limited snow accumulation.

Travel will become difficult as this storm continues through Friday afternoon and evening. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility at times. Plan to travel early Friday or postpone travel in these areas until Saturday if possible.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.