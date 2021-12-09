Show You Care
Five Flags Center to serve as emergency shelter for Canfield Hotel fire victims

Emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Canfield Hotel in downtown Dubuque Wednesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Flags Center will serve as an emergency shelter for residents and guests of the Canfield Hotel who were displaced by a fire Wednesday night.

According to the Dubuque Fire Department, at approximately 8:25 pm, a fire began in a fourth-floor room and spread from there. 37 residents and guests were displaced in the fire altogether.

“Red Cross volunteers and staff were on the scene to help those affected by this fire,” said Pami Erickson, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa. “The Red Cross of Eastern Iowa will continue to support those affected. We are thankful for our partnership with the Five Flags Center during this time as we assist those who were displaced by the fire.”

Roughly two dozen have taken shelter at the Five Flags Center so far.

