FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues

Officials say Steffen harassed the victim by distributing a photograph showing another person...
Officials say Steffen harassed the victim by distributing a photograph showing another person engaged in a sex act, knowing that the other person has not consented to the publication of the photo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - FIJI (Phi Gamma Delta) fraternity member Carson Douglas Steffen was arrested for sending a photo to multiple people on Snapchat of a person engaged in a sex act with another male. The victim never gave consent to the dissemination of the photo.

Officials say that on September 5th, 2020, Steffen harassed the victim by distributing a photograph showing another person engaged in a sex act, knowing that the other person has not consented to the publication of the photo.

Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.

UPDATE:

Steffen has been given a No Contact Order with the victim from the court in an attempt to prevent any further acts of abuse or threats of abuse. This court order shall remain in effect until it is terminated by a further written order of the court, until the case is dismissed, or until sentencing occurs.

