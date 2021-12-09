Early wintry mix still on track, 2nd system arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front is moving across eastern Iowa this morning and may generate some light wintry mix. The most likely areas to experience this will be the central and northern counties with little or none farther south. A few slick roads are possible this morning, especially north, so it’s something that’s still worth keeping an eye on. The main event still arrives tomorrow into tomorrow night with another round of wintry mix likely. Once again, the central and north are favored for the mixed precipitation with mainly rain farther south. Keep up to date with the latest forecast as the event gets closer. Plan on windy and colder weather Saturday. Going into next week, a massive warmup is on the way and record highs will likely be broken on Wednesday.

