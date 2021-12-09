Show You Care
Cedar Rapids home fire displaces family

Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station in Cedar...
Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:49 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of C Avenue for reports of a chair on fire in the attic.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the eyes of a two-and-a-half-story home.

Occupants were out of the home and in the ambulance that arrived on the scene shortly before CRFD. After the fire was extinguished a crew conducted a search to ensure everyone was out of the home.

The fire was under control less than ten minutes after fire crews arrived.

Occupants of the home were displaced. No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

