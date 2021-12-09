Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jake Brummer of Cedar Rapids had the night every bowler dreams of, he rolled his first sanctioned  300 game.

“It was really cool to get it while my kid was sitting here because he has been bowling the last two or three years. I think that motivated him a lot to keep pursuing what he’s doing”.    

Brummer who came in with a 205 added back-to-back games of 279 for a 3 game series of 858. It is the second-highest 3 game series in the history of the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center.

Jake gave up bowling for 10 years and just started back up this year.

“I never thought I do what I did. If that is the highest that I will ever go I did more in bowling than I ever thought I would.” Brummer said.

