Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bob Dole honored at US Capitol with lying in state ceremony

The longtime public servant will be honored in the Rotunda before his funeral Friday.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of Bob Dole this week. The World War II Veteran turned longtime lawmaker died at 98 Sunday. Dole received a hero’s sendoff in the nation’s capital Thursday. Dole was honored with a lying in state at the U.S Capitol, for former colleagues, and the whole country, to pay respects.

Elizabeth Dole watched outside on the Capitol steps as her late husband ascended into eternal lore. Lying in state is an honor reserved for those who gave distinguished service to the country.

“Robert Joseph Dole. He belongs here. In this place. In this temple to liberty and possibilities. Bob Dole loved this Capitol,” said President Joe Biden during a 45 minute ceremony.

President Biden remembered his former Senate colleague, and friend, as members of both parties from both chambers of Congress filled the Capitol rotunda to say goodbye.

Dole joins a short list of prominent Americans to lie in state, including another one of Kansas’ favorite sons, Dole’s hero, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Through all his decades in public service, Bob Dole knew exactly where he came from. A son of dust bowl hardship, he was laser focused on food security and rural issues,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell recalled working with the man who also once led Senate Republicans. He highlighted Dole’s work for Americans with disabilities as one of his many stamps on the U.S Senate.

Kansas’ current Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) were also present to honor the man who once held the office.

“This is a very special occasion. An honor that does not happen, is not bestowed upon very many people. And Bob Dole is certainly deserving,” said Moran.

“He was respected. Everywhere I go here on Capitol Hill, people stop and tell me how grateful they were to have served with him,” said Marshall.

The week of remembering Bob Dole continues on Friday with a funeral service at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
Cedar Rapids Bowler has a breakout night he will never forget.
xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
Carson Steffen has been charged with Harassment in the first degree.
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
Police in Iowa Falls shot and killed a man after they say he pulled out a shot gun, refused...
Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after allegedly displaying shotgun, stalking woman
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game

Latest News

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
State Auditor pushes stronger punishments in Iowa for embezzlement, as bills begin being prefilled
Amara Andrews, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.
Linn Co. Board of Supervisors to canvass votes from Tuesday’s runoff election
Tiffany O'Donnell.
O’Donnell capitalizes in runoff, will be next Cedar Rapids mayor
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
White House confirms Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024