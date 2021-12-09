Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bipartisan bill looks to address supply chain shortage, create jobs

By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A bipartisan bill in the U.S. House is meant to address the ongoing supply chain issue. The formal name of the bill is the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act.

First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson helped introduce the bill. It would direct the Department of Commerce to study products that are in high demand across the supply chain.

They would then decide on which ones can be manufactured in the United States, instead of being imported from overseas.

Hinson says the supply chain issue is a global one, and that America can’t simply rely on other parts of the world to get items shipped here.

She says it would also lead to more manufacturing jobs, especially in rural America. The bill calls for studying the feasibility of manufacturing products in in rural areas, and industrial parks.

“We’ve seen a lot of those manufacturing jobs over the last 20 years or so really go overseas,” said Hinson. “We need to look at how we can fix that problem.”

Some products in high demand Hinson says she would like built here is medical equipment, batteries, and semiconductor chips for vehicles.

Gavin McGrath with McGrath Chevyland in Cedar Rapids says the chip shortage is limiting the number of cars they get. It’s making their lot very empty. He says the chips are made from Taiwan, and he would benefit anything that can get companies chips faster, and more cars on his lot.

“Anytime we can keep things here in the US, the efficiency, the speed, and certainly the jobs we create,” he said.  “I think there could be a lot of big positives for that.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized

Latest News

School districts commonly let staff members under investigation resign, hide accusation history...
School districts commonly let staff members under investigation resign, hide accusation history from future employer
Officials say Steffen harassed the victim by distributing a photograph showing another person...
FIJI fraternity member arrested for sending photo on Snapchat; No Contact Order ensues
Coralville Fire Truck
Early morning fire at 30 Hop in Coralville
Home Instead needs more people to be a Santa to a senior this Christmas
Home Instead needs more people to be a Santa to a senior this Christmas