81 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cedar Rapids, 64 of them unvaccinated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -COVID-19 hospitalizations are up this week in Cedar Rapids. Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s report 81 people hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday morning. Of those 81, 64 are unvaccinated, and most of those who are vaccinated have not yet received their booster shot.

Leaders at both hospitals believe boosters are critical to building up protection against COVID-19, as the effectiveness of the initial vaccines do wane over time. Adults who received Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot, as are those who got Johnson and Johnson at least two months ago.

With the holidays among us, many will likely be gathering with loved ones. Dr. Tony Myers, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center is encouraging those who can, to get their booster shot as soon as possible.

“We’ve only had one in the last few weeks of a breakthrough infection where somebody got the booster. So even the people who are admitted now that are breakthroughs, almost all of them have not had the booster,” Dr. Myers said.

The latest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations comes as both Cedar Rapids hospitals are facing staffing shortages. Just this week the state contracted 100 traveling nurses and respiratory therapist to help support area hospitals.

Dr. Dustin Arnold, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s told us they received a few of those workers, which is helpful as there are many open positions.

“We have twice as many open RN positions we posted for positions than we did last year at this time. So we have twice as many for that. So that’s pretty significant and really worrisome,” Dr. Arnold explained.

He told us St. Luke’s isn’t just seeing COVID cases, but flu cases as well. However, there have been no hospitalizations from the flu as of Thursday.

Dr. Arnold is encouraging people to get their flu shot, which they can get at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine.

