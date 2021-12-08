Show You Care
World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.(MariMed Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

