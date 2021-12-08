Show You Care
Two-legged cat in Iowa could win $25k for pet rescue

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARTENSDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - A two-legged cat in central Iowa could win $25,000 for an animal rescue.

Clem is a tabby who lost two of his legs to frostbite before he was adopted by Ryan and Lindsey Anderson.

They entered him into Petco’s Love Stories People’s Choice contest, and are sharing Clem’s inspiring story with others.

“Everything he went through, and I mean, as well as he’s doing, I mean, it just shows that if you just keep on pushing, I mean, you can do about anything,” Ryan Anderson said.

If Clem wins, the money will go Whisker’s TNR in Warren County, who saved him in the first place.

The animal rescue traps and neuters feral cats, to help prevent overpopulation, but they also put cats up for adoption.

Whisker’s TNR said it would use the money to build a new facility.

Voting is open here for Clem through Dec. 15.

