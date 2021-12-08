Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A top-ranking female Iowa law enforcement officer is suing the state police department, saying she’s faced years of retaliation after reporting misspending and gender discrimination.

Charis Paulson alleges that she’s the only director with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to work in a cubicle and not a private office, to not have an assigned parking spot, to be excluded from director meetings, and to report to someone with a lower rank.

Paulson became the first woman to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation in 2012 and in recent years has served in department administrative roles.

She filed a lawsuit this week alleging that she’s faced retaliation since reporting misspending and disparate treatment in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized

Latest News

A Des Moines Police officer and a suspect are recovering this morning after police say a...
Police ID suspect killed, officer hurt during chase
Pfizer says three COVID-19 vaccine doses are enough to neutralize the Omicron variant.
Pfizer: three COVID-19 vaccine doses enough to neutralize Omicron COVID-19 variant
Lots of people give to charities during the holiday season, but it's always good to make sure...
Better Business Bureau talks mistakes to avoid when giving to charities
The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency locations are now open without the need for...
Linn County Solid Waste Agency resumes taking textile recycling