Quiet weather for now

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quieter weather arrives for Wednesday. More active weather for Thursday and Friday. Warm air advances upon the state for Thursday bringing an early chance for some light rain and snow. The more potent system arrives Friday with rain and snow heading across the state. The track determines the best chance for accumulating snow, which at this time looks to be to the northwest. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

