Quiet today, more active weather arrives in the coming days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a dry and quiet Wednesday. Mostly sunny sky is likely and we’ll have highs generally in the lower and middle 30s. The wind will be pretty light as well. Looking ahead, we have two chances of precipitation in eastern Iowa. The first comes with a warm front tomorrow morning. There may be a few rain or snow showers around, but whatever falls looks light and should be out of here early on in the day. The larger system continues to be on Friday and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Iowa for the potential of heavy snowfall. The rest of the area will likely see rain or mixed precipitation. This system will pull away early Saturday morning leaving us dry and quiet for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.