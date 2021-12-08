Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet today, more active weather arrives in the coming days

Winter storm watch issued for northern Iowa Friday
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a dry and quiet Wednesday. Mostly sunny sky is likely and we’ll have highs generally in the lower and middle 30s. The wind will be pretty light as well. Looking ahead, we have two chances of precipitation in eastern Iowa. The first comes with a warm front tomorrow morning. There may be a few rain or snow showers around, but whatever falls looks light and should be out of here early on in the day. The larger system continues to be on Friday and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Iowa for the potential of heavy snowfall. The rest of the area will likely see rain or mixed precipitation. This system will pull away early Saturday morning leaving us dry and quiet for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized
Arthur Loyd was reportedly eastbound on 140th st. in a 1998 Dodge pickup truck when he lost...
Fatal crash reported in Webster County
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Quiet weather for now
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
A dusting of snow possible Tuesday, cloudy otherwise