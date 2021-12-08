Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A man who collapsed in cardiac arrest while working the concession stand at a high school football game, has survived to tell the story. Pete King is thanking the Marion police officer and off duty nurse who acted quickly to save his life.

King has worked concession stands at various Linn-Mar games for years. He told us retirement shouldn’t be boring and he enjoys the environment of high school sports. Now, he believes he was in the exact place he needed to be when his heart suddenly stopped beating at a football game.

“I had no pulse, not breathing, when I went down I mean I was technically dead,” King explained.

As witnesses yelled for help an off duty nurse jumped in, as did a Marion Police Officer who just so happened to be working the game.

“Saw that he was not responsive, he was not breathing, he had no pulse, and so we started CPR,” Officer Brian Davis said.

“We were able to shock him and then we started CPR again and it wasn’t too long after that he took a giant breath, opened his eyes, and he was back,” Jenny Botsford told us, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner at Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa.

Botsford was at the game to support her daughter’s senior night, who is on color guard.

King not only lived, but now he has a new lease on life.

“I’ve learned to appreciate life a lot more. And each day, each day for all of us, could be the last day,” King said.

He and his wife Janet will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August.

“It’s really nice to have him,” Janet said through tears.

The family is thankful for a quick response from strangers.

“It was just a miracle that he gets to have more time with his family,” Botsford said.

Officer Davis told us anyone can do CPR if they learn.

“I wouldn’t typically be working that game, I just happened to be right place right time,” he explained.

As for King, he’s already returned to the concession stand.

“I’m back on the saddle again,” he laughed.

