Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game

Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
Nearly two dozen parents and students are protesting against Linn-Mar's mask mandate.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A man who collapsed in cardiac arrest while working the concession stand at a high school football game, has survived to tell the story. Pete King is thanking the Marion police officer and off duty nurse who acted quickly to save his life.

King has worked concession stands at various Linn-Mar games for years. He told us retirement shouldn’t be boring and he enjoys the environment of high school sports. Now, he believes he was in the exact place he needed to be when his heart suddenly stopped beating at a football game.

“I had no pulse, not breathing, when I went down I mean I was technically dead,” King explained.

As witnesses yelled for help an off duty nurse jumped in, as did a Marion Police Officer who just so happened to be working the game.

“Saw that he was not responsive, he was not breathing, he had no pulse, and so we started CPR,” Officer Brian Davis said.

“We were able to shock him and then we started CPR again and it wasn’t too long after that he took a giant breath, opened his eyes, and he was back,” Jenny Botsford told us, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner at Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa.

Botsford was at the game to support her daughter’s senior night, who is on color guard.

King not only lived, but now he has a new lease on life.

“I’ve learned to appreciate life a lot more. And each day, each day for all of us, could be the last day,” King said.

He and his wife Janet will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August.

“It’s really nice to have him,” Janet said through tears.

The family is thankful for a quick response from strangers.

“It was just a miracle that he gets to have more time with his family,” Botsford said.

Officer Davis told us anyone can do CPR if they learn.

“I wouldn’t typically be working that game, I just happened to be right place right time,” he explained.

As for King, he’s already returned to the concession stand.

“I’m back on the saddle again,” he laughed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
The Dubuque Police Department
A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep
Engine 1 and Truck 1 sit in the bay at the new Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday,...
Cedar Rapids man taken to the hospital after passerby lets him know about house fire
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call
Arrests made in downtown Iowa City shooting

Latest News

A patient receives an influenza vaccine.
UI researchers create online video game that teaches children about influenza and vaccines
Richard J. Doss Jr.
Man charged with attempted murder in Cass County stabbing
Pease filed a “Written Guilty Plea and Waiver of Rights” last week
16-year-old files guilty plea in Dubuque shooting that left 18-year-old dead
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process