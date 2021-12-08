Linn County Solid Waste Agency resumes taking textile recycling

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Solid Waste Agency announced on Wednesday it has resumed taking textile recycling.

That means residents can recycle items like clothing, shoes, bedding, curtains and drapes, and accessories like purses and belts.

Textile recycling is a partnership between The Linn County Solid Waste Agency and Thrift World.

The Solid Waste Agency said textiles will be accepted at the Resource Recovery building, located at 1954 County Home Road in Marion, regardless of condition, as long as the textiles are clean and dry.

Thrift World will then sort and process the textiles and sell them in Thrift World’s retail stores. Any textiles that are not sold in stores will be exported to developing countries.

The Solid Waste Agency said the average person throws away about 70 pounds of clothing and textiles per year, so offering textile recycling will make a big difference with landfill diversion.

