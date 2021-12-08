Show You Care
Iowa City Felon who threw crack and loaded gun from car sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison


Kent threw a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol, a bag containing 28 individually wrapped quantities of crack cocaine, and a scale all out the window.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man that threw a loaded handgun and crack cocaine from a car while being pulled over by police was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

33-year-old Donte Kent from Iowa City received the term after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after a prior felony drug conviction and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kent admitted that in June 2020 he was a passenger in a car involved in a traffic stop. When the officer flipped on his lights, Kent threw a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol, a bag containing 28 individually wrapped quantities of crack cocaine, and a scale all out the window.

Kent was sentenced to 188 total months’ imprisonment, with 188 months for the drug crime and 120 concurrent months for the firearm crime. He must also serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

