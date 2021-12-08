Home Instead needs more people to be a Santa to a senior this Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, Home Instead Senior Care in Cedar Rapids is hoping people are willing to add a name of someone they likely don’t know to their list.

”We really need the help of our community to pick up a tag and shop for that senior,” Karen Huber said, Franchise Owner for Home Instead Senior Care in Cedar Rapids.

The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program has been around for 16 years. This year there are still many tags hanging on trees throughout area Hy-Vee locations yet to be taken. 650 older Iowans are participating, and those playing Santa need to have their gifts dropped off sometime this weekend.

“Bring the gift right back to the store where you picked up the tag, we will pick the gifts up, wrap them and get them delivered in time for Christmas,” Huber explained.

This is the first year the Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids is referring veterans they know to take part.

”There’s several veterans that we know that have no family or friends in the community and they could use, they could use a boost this Christmas,” Lexi Coberly said, Executive Director at the Freedom Foundation.

Tags for veterans are specially marked to let givers know they’re shopping for someone who served.

“A lot of them are also on fixed income so to even get crossword puzzle books or something fun is huge for them because that’s not in their budget to get that,” Coberly explained.

For the people on the receiving end, this gesture, can go a long way.

”The joy that we see, the tears of happiness to be remembered at Christmas time,” Huber said.

