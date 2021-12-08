Early morning fire at 30 Hop in Coralville
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:00 am Wednesday morning, the Coralville Fire Department responded to a building fire at the 30 Hop at 900 E 2nd Ave.
Responders say that due to the sprinkler system activation, there was little damage and the fire was contained to a small corner of the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but ruled to be accidental.
Crews estimate roughly $15,000 in damage.
