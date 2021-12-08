Cedar Rapids Strongman Devon Reese aims to be the strongest 200 pounder in the world

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “I remember my parents would tell me I would stack like toy breaks up and throw myself through them when I was a little kid. I’ve always just enjoyed physical effort.”

Devon Reese of Cedar Rapids took that love of physical activity to the extreme and started competing in strongman competitions.

“Strongman is doing something cool for as many times you can,” Reese said. “Carrying stuff, running with stuff, picking stuff over your head.”

Reese is now one of the strongest men under 200 pounds in the World. Devon recently finishing 3rd at the official World Strongman games in Florida.

“I won everything at the 175 (pound) class. I won everything at the 185 class,” Reese said. “I have pretty much won everything at the 198 class, now I wanna establish myself as the best he’s ever done it at that weight class.”

In training, Reese attempted the 3,114 pound deadlift ladder, but he failed on the final 710 pound lift.

“training for it didn’t quite have that 710 in me.”

But at the World Strongman games it was a different story. With Adrenaline pumping and the bar about ready snap Devon got it done, lifting the 710 pound barbell.

“It happened, I made it happen. It was really exciting I was really pumped,” Reese said. “When I had it halfway up I knew it was happening. At that point there was nothing in me that was going to give up on that.”

With a lot of hard and dedication Reese has gotten stronger every year and it’s paying off.

“It is the sacrifices that you make, The passion you put into it. The trophies just validate that a little bit,” Reese said. “Being one of the best in the world at something it’s pretty much what I’ve always wanted to be. So I’m gonna keep working on that and really solidify my legacy as the best 90 kilogram strongman to walk the planet.”

