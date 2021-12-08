Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2017 shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is now serving a 25 year prison sentence for a deadly shooting in 2017.

Court documents show 29-year-old Quarzone Martin received this sentencing on Tuesday after making a plea deal.

A jury first convicted him of second degree murder in 2018. But then Iowa Court of Appeals overturned the first conviction last year.

Martin had a second trial set for last month in Dubuque County. It had been moved there due to pretrial publicity.

Court documents show he pleaded to lesser charges including voluntary manslaughter.

In July 2017, Police said they found two people shot inside a car in the parking lot of the Walmart in southwest Cedar Rapids.

The car had crashed into the guardrail.

Andrew Meeks, 26, died but a 30-year-old man survived.

Investigators said it all happened because of a drug deal.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
Arthur Loyd was reportedly eastbound on 140th st. in a 1998 Dodge pickup truck when he lost...
Fatal crash reported in Webster County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
President Joe Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri. He is expected to promote his one...
President Biden to travel to Kansas City to promote infrastructure bill
A Cedar Rapids man is now serving a 25 year prison sentence for a deadly shooting in 2017.
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2017 shooting
Midday health expert discusses taking care of your mental health during the hoilidays.
Health expert discusses taking care of mental health during the holidays