Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2017 shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is now serving a 25 year prison sentence for a deadly shooting in 2017.

Court documents show 29-year-old Quarzone Martin received this sentencing on Tuesday after making a plea deal.

A jury first convicted him of second degree murder in 2018. But then Iowa Court of Appeals overturned the first conviction last year.

Martin had a second trial set for last month in Dubuque County. It had been moved there due to pretrial publicity.

Court documents show he pleaded to lesser charges including voluntary manslaughter.

In July 2017, Police said they found two people shot inside a car in the parking lot of the Walmart in southwest Cedar Rapids.

The car had crashed into the guardrail.

Andrew Meeks, 26, died but a 30-year-old man survived.

Investigators said it all happened because of a drug deal.

