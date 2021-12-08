Show You Care
Cedar Rapids felon sent back to federal prison for possessing firearm

AR-15 style rifle (Flickr)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A drug user and felon who possessed a firearm was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Tuesday.

61-year-old John Douglas Clark received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in July 2021. Clark brought an AR-15 style rifle to his place of employment, where he was observed on security camera handling and kissing it.

Clark had previously been convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, and as a meth user and felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Clark was sentenced to two years imprisonment and must also serve three years of supervised release after the term.

