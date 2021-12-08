Cedar Rapids felon sent back to federal prison for possessing firearm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A drug user and felon who possessed a firearm was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Tuesday.

61-year-old John Douglas Clark received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in July 2021. Clark brought an AR-15 style rifle to his place of employment, where he was observed on security camera handling and kissing it.

Clark had previously been convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine, and as a meth user and felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Clark was sentenced to two years imprisonment and must also serve three years of supervised release after the term.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.