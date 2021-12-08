Carrie Chapman Catt Award presented to Clayton Ridge High School

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Clayton Ridge High School on Wednesday.

Carrie Chapman Catt was an American women’s suffrage leader who campaigned for and was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920.

“I’m happy to present the Clayton Ridge Eagles with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award,” said Secretary Pate. “It’s vital to engage young people at an early age in the electoral process. By registering to vote, these students are demonstrating excellence in the classroom and dedication to their communities.”

The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of its eligible students to vote.

Clayton Ridge High School qualified for the award by registering 97% of its eligible students during the 2020-2021 year.

