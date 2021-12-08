Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Carrie Chapman Catt Award presented to Clayton Ridge High School

Auditor Garms, Teacher Louis Cook, Secretary Pate, and Dean of Students Wade Marlow
Auditor Garms, Teacher Louis Cook, Secretary Pate, and Dean of Students Wade Marlow(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Clayton Ridge High School on Wednesday.

Carrie Chapman Catt was an American women’s suffrage leader who campaigned for and was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920.

“I’m happy to present the Clayton Ridge Eagles with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award,” said Secretary Pate. “It’s vital to engage young people at an early age in the electoral process. By registering to vote, these students are demonstrating excellence in the classroom and dedication to their communities.”

The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of its eligible students to vote.

Clayton Ridge High School qualified for the award by registering 97% of its eligible students during the 2020-2021 year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Michael Ferguson.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate death of man with blunt force injuries to his head
(Left) Nolan Cortez, 15, (Middle) Keegan Klaver, 14, (Right) Mason Coperhaver, 15,
Ankeny police looking for three missing teens
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest
Marion police officer, off duty nurse save life of concession worker in cardiac arrest at Linn-Mar football game
The company implied the cleaning process was able to keep surfaces free from coronavirus for...
Iowa company to pay $75k penalty over alleged claims about coronavirus cleaning process
A Des Moines Police officer is in the hospital and a suspect has died after police say a...
Des Moines Police: Suspect dies after being hit by car, officer hospitalized

Latest News

xavier nwankpa
5-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa picks Iowa
AR-15 style rifle (Flickr)
Cedar Rapids felon sent back to federal prison for possessing firearm
Glenwood Resource Center
Department of Justice finds State of Iowa violated rights of citizens at resource centers.
The goal of the Water Infrastructure Fund aims at reducing excessive nutrients, improving...
$100 million dollar investment in water infrastructure announced for the State of Iowa