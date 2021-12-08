Arizona governor blasts Biden administration, sends National Guard to border as crossings rise

YUMA, Arizona (CNN) - Yuma is facing an escalating border crisis and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is stepping in.

Thousands are rushing into Arizona to beat the Biden administration’s reimplementation of a former President Trump era program, which kept immigrants in Mexico while their appeals for asylum are processed.

Over the last few days, thousands of migrants entered the U.S., crossing the border south of Yuma, west of the St. Luis port of entry station.

Many of them were trying to enter the U.S. before the “remain in Mexico” policy took effect on Monday.

“I placed a call into border patrol, but they have been 100 percent overwhelmed with the people coming across the border,” Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said.

On Tuesday, Governor Doug Ducey went to the border to see for himself, receiving a briefing along the wall just a few yards away from migrants waiting to be picked up.

The Associated Press reports that as he and local officials spoke at a lectern, nearly a dozen people crossed between a gap in the border fence behind them.

“We asked them to bring back title 40, which is the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy,” Gov. Ducey said. “They’ve announced it, but they’re putting it forward piece meal, so what you have is the drug cartels taking full advantage of these people in the rush to get them over the border.”

Ducey’s criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the “remain in Mexico” policy is not limited to partisan governors.

Lawyers for the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Project, which handles immigration cases, raised concerns in the days leading up to its reinstatement.

“They are not putting forth any tangible plans to address the inadequacies, and fundamentally they can not control what happens on the ground in Mexico,” Chelsea Sachau with the Florence Project said.

In Yuma, Gov. Ducey announced he is sending 24 members of the National Guard along with vehicles and a helicopter to assist the state police.

They will patrol areas, where the border patrol believes the most threatening incursions are happening.

