Addicts in recovery struggle during the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The CDC reports more than 25% of Americans feel more depressed during the holiday The stress of the holidays with friends and family and fiances are two factors that could lead to increased stress during this time.

This tough time also leads to a high rate of relapse for those recovering from addiction.

A study from DrugAbuse.com shows 94% percent of those surveyed in recovery reported feeling overwhelmingly or moderately stressed during the holidays

Many social gatherings around the holidays are events where alcohol could be consumed.

Your Life Iowa, the state’s crisis hotline, says it is best to have a plan in place if you get uncomfortable and are considering relapsing.

Eric Preuss the program director for Your Life Iowa says they can always be a resource no matter the day.

“24/7 365 to help you walk through and answer questions provide guidance. And if it’s a to a point where you’re making decisions yourself about do I have a problem with my alcohol use or my drug use?,”

Preuss also says Your Life Iowa can also be a resource to family members looking to support their family members through this difficult season.

”This is choices that they’re making, it’s not about anything that you’ve done. It’s not anything, you know, old family tapes, or whatever you might have running around in your head, from growing up. It’s about personal choices. And so one of the big things for family members is just to be informed,” said Preuss.

Preuss says another thing families should consider is whether or not to offer alcohol at the gathering and how it could impact family members.

There are 3 ways to reach Your Life Iowa. The phone number to call and chat with the crisis hotline call (855) 581-8111. To text and chat text (855) 895-8398. To online chat with a representative click here.

